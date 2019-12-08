Jackson scores 33, UTSA turns back Texas State 77-71

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson poured in a season-high 33 points and hit the key shots in a late run to send Texas-San Antonio to a 77-71 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Nijal Pearson hit a 3-pointer to give Texas State a 48-45 lead with 14:10 remaining in the game. But Jackson hit a jumper, Atem Bior sank a 3-pointer and Jackson hit a 3 and another jumper in a 10-0 run as UTSA took a 55-48 lead with 10:14 left and never looked back.

Jackson made half of his 26 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (3-6). Keaton Wallace pitched in with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Erik Czumbel scored 11.

Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (6-4) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Caleb Asberry sank 7 of 12 shots and scored 18, while Pearson added 15 points and seven rebounds.

