Jacksonville St. 3 10 3 3 19
FIU 3 0 7 0 10
First Quarter

FIU_FG Gabriel 37, 9:45.

JVS_FG Karajic 30, 5:58.

Second Quarter

JVS_J.Samuel 2 run (Karajic kick), 11:43.

JVS_FG Karajic 39, 2:08.

Third Quarter

JVS_FG Karajic 20, 9:53.

FIU_Jefferson 6 pass from Norton (Gabriel kick), 2:28.

Fourth Quarter

JVS_FG Karajic 23, 2:35.

___

JVS FIU
First downs 26 6
Rushes-yards 56-285 24-72
Passing 159 84
Comp-Att-Int 17-25-0 7-19-0
Return Yards -11 68
Punts-Avg. 3-36.3 5-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-30 4-26
Time of Possession 42:16 17:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville St., J.Samuel 25-163, U.West 24-116, Webb 3-15, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Cooper 1-(minus 6). FIU, D.Price 9-43, S.Peterson 5-17, Joseph 3-5, Norton 4-5, Bortenschlager 3-2.

PASSING_Jacksonville St., Cooper 5-8-0-56, Webb 12-17-0-103. FIU, Bortenschlager 2-5-0-18, Norton 5-14-0-66.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville St., J.Samuel 5-38, Edwards 3-62, U.West 3-26, Charleston 3-17, McVay 2-7, Scott 1-9. FIU, Singleton 4-32, Jefferson 2-38, Mitchell 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_FIU, Gabriel 40.