Jacksonville wins in 2OT to snap 6-game losing streak, 52-45

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Calvin Turner Jr. ran 10 yards to score in the second overtime then Jacksonville recovered a Marist fumble near the goal line for a 52-45 victory on Saturday.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak and gave the Dolphins (3-8, 1-6) their first Pioneer Football League victory this season.

The Red Foxes (3-7, 3-4) had a first-and-goal just inches from the end zone but Ethan Hull forced a fumble by Hunter Cobb and its was recovered by Jacksonville’s Kyree Woods for the win. It was the only turnover of the game.

Marist forced overtime at 38-all on Luke Paladino’s 45-yard field goal that went off the left upright before going through the goal posts as time ran out.

There were 10 lead changes with the teams combining for 964 total yards.

Turner rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and threw for a score. Garnett Nicolas ran for 147 yards including a 75-yard TD. Maurice Flournoy returned a blocked field goal 88 yards to score in the first quarter.

Austin Day threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns for Marist with Cobb running for 151 yards including an 80-yard TD.