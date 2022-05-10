Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach

SHELTON -- Jacob Villalobo\u2019s dreams growing up were typical. He wanted to fit in, find friends, make his parents proud. Villalobos, being from Shelton, often thought of running between the goal posts with the football team at Finn Stadium. He hoped one day to be a captain. His wish came true on both counts. At 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, Villalobos was a linebacker\/strong safety for the Gaels, who advanced to the Class LL semifinals. What he took from being a quad-captain surprised him. \u201cBeing a captain helped with many things,\u201d said Villalobos, a National Honor Society member who will attend the University of Connecticut. \u201cPlayers could come up and ask questions. It was really, great. As a freshman I was timid but over time built relationships with my teammates. I was transformed from being a student to being a teacher.\u201d He loves being with friends, works as much as possible to help pay for college, but Villalobos\u2019 biggest dive is into learning. \u201cI\u2019m going to study secondary education. I want to teach in high school as soon as I can when I get out of college,\u201d he said. \u201cI find joy in helping and teaching others. I love history and I want to share that\u2026the way that my teachers have guided me.\u201d Villalobos is aware of the perils that await him. Over time he\u2019s observed that knuckleheads will find a way into every classroom. \u201cI have to give a shout out to Michelle Piccolo,\u201d Villalobos said of Shelton\u2019s library media specialist. \u201cThe foolishness she has got to put up with. I can give you an example. We have an art gallery made of clay and pastel that students have created. Her No. 1 rule is \u2018Don\u2019t touch the art work.\u2019 The times I hear her say it over and over again is incredible. Her patience and kindness goes a long way. All the students love Ms. Piccolo.\u201d Villalobos is a member of the World Language Society. \u201cMy Spanish teacher freshman and junior year was Kerry Pollack. She is someone you can go to and just talk,\u201d he said. \u201cShe is a great teacher. She finds a way to make something complex so simple that you can\u2019t forget it. Without her I wouldn\u2019t have gotten into language as much as I had.\u201d Mom knows best Villalobos affinity for learning didn\u2019t always include doing his homework as he grew up. \u201cMy mom, Stephanie although I don\u2019t want to admit it, was right all along,\u201d said Villalobos, who carries a 3.98 weighted grade point average. \u201cShe was my No. 1 motivator. When I didn\u2019t want to do my homework, it was always school first. School, school, school. Every time I wanted to go off and do something, it was \u2018school will get you far in life.\u2019\u201d His dad Victor kept things simple: \u201cDo your homework or you\u2019re not going out tonight.\u201d There was no need to respond \u2018but dad.\u2019 Villalobos said: \u201cMy folks are the best. My sister Victoria goes to St. John\u2019s and has been a great mentor helping me with college stuff. I have got to give it to her - she is smart. I can call her up when I have a school problem and she will help me.\u201d Athletic influence Villalobos is tri-captain of the track team, where he competes in discus, shot put and javelin throw. \u201cThe sports are different,\u201d he said. \u201cFootball is the definition of a team sport. Track is independent. But there are similarities. Both teams are like family. I\u2019m a mentor to the younger throwers. (Captain) Sam Klein (sprinters) and (captain) Will Rodrigues (distance) do the same with their groups. \u201cWith the throwers, Ayden Sepkaski and Joe Gilotti are out for track for the first time and Coach (Mike) Gambardella have them working with Coach (Tony) Branca. It\u2019s been great. I told them everything I knew. Ayden is throwing 160-feet in practice now. It\u2019s crazy being only his third week. He and Joe I\u2019m sure will qualify for states.\u201d Football was also about preparation. \u201cWe went out and did what we planned,\u201d Villalobos said. \u201cCoach (Mike) DeFelice and all the coaches had us prepped for every possibility every week. Some games may not have gone our way, but our coaches had us ready for everything.\u201d Freshman to varsity football was smooth. Villalobos said: \u201cFreshman ball you are on your own team. But I remember the one week we were moved up for the Thanksgiving game and the playoffs, I saw the senior\u2019s leadership at practices. In Shelton specifically, playing freshman ball is important. It is a great spot to grow, learn where you are position wise." While he may try club sports down the road, Villalobos' plans for college are twofold. "I'm going to focus on my education first," he said. "But I'm going to the basketball games, the football games, check out the baseball team. I can't wait to be a fan and experience it (sports) from the other side. Finn Fanatics (student section) were awesome every season. That crowd was crazy. I'll always remember them, the alumni that come every year, and all our families. No matter how far we travel they were there to support us."