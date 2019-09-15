https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Jaguars-Texans-Stats-14441620.php
Jaguars-Texans Stats
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|9—12
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|7—13
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, 1:54.
|Second Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 40, 3:17.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, :00.
|Fourth Quarter
Hou_Watson 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:35.
Jac_FG Lambo 32, 6:01.
Jac_Chark 4 pass from Minshew (run failed), :30.
A_71,651.
___
|Jac
|Hou
|First downs
|16
|17
|Total Net Yards
|281
|263
|Rushes-yards
|21-103
|30-126
|Passing
|178
|137
|Punt Returns
|4-9
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-33-0
|16-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|4-22
|Punts
|6-48.0
|7-43.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|7-47
|Time of Possession
|30:01
|29:59
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Minshew 6-56, Fournette 15-47. Houston, Hyde 20-90, D.Johnson 6-31, Watson 4-5.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 23-33-0-213. Houston, Watson 16-29-0-159.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Chark 7-55, Conley 4-73, Fournette 4-40, O'Shaughnessy 4-28, Swaim 3-14, Westbrook 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 5-40, Fuller 4-40, Stills 2-38, Akins 2-25, Coutee 2-7, Fells 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
