Jaguars rule out top pass rusher Josh Allen at Texans

Recommended Video:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their best pass rusher at Houston on Sunday.

Defensive end Josh Allen, who has two of the team's four sacks this season, was downgraded to out and did make the trip Saturday. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson or Dawuane Smoot is expected to start in Allen's place.

Jacksonville (1-3) could be down three more defensive regulars against the Texans (0-4). Nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) and linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) are listed as questionable for the game.

The team could get a boost with the return of starting safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring). Wilson and linebacker Quincy Williams (core muscle injury) were moved from the IR designated for return list to the 53-man roster Saturday. The team also utilized a practice squad elevation spot on defensive lineman Caraun Reid.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL