Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic help Nuggets rout Thunder 126-96 Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 10:19 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray continued his hot scoring with 26 points and Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-96 on Saturday night.
Murray, averaging 30.1 points in his previous seven games, made 9 of 15 field goals and Denver shot 55%.