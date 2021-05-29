Janmark has hat trick to lead Vegas to Game 7 win over Wild W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 12:09 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.
It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home.