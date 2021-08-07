Japan beats US 2-0 to win 1st Olympic baseball gold medal RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 7, 2021
1 of14 Japan's Munetaka Murakami celebrate after a semi-final baseball game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 5-2. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Japan's Munetaka Murakami, left, and Hideto Asamura celebrate after a semi-final baseball game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 5-2. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Team Japan celebrate after the gold medal baseball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 2-0. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Japan's Munetaka Murakami (55) rounds the basses past United States' Todd Frazier after hitting a home run during the gold medal baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 United States' Nick Martinez watches as Japan's Munetaka Murakami rounds the basses after hitting a home run during the gold medal baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Japan's Munetaka Murakami celebrate (55) celebrate his home run with teammates during the gold medal baseball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Japan's Munetaka Murakami, center, celebrate his home run with Hirokazu Ibata during the gold medal baseball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Japan's Tetsuto Yamada, right, scores past United States' Mark Kolozsvary on a single by Masataka Yoshida during the eight inning of the gold medal baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 United States' Nick Martinez reacts after giving up a home run to Japan's Munetaka Murakami during the gold medal baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese team of All-Stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0 Saturday night behind Munetaka Murakami’s third-inning home run.
Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Japanese men (5-0) matched the accomplishment of the women’s softball team, which upended the Americans for their second straight gold medal.