Japan women rout France 87-71 to reach 1st gold medal game TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 8:57 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, and Japan beat France 87-71 Friday night to advance to the women's basketball gold medal game of the Olympics for the first time in the country's history.
Japan will play the United States, a 79-59 winner over Serbia, on Sunday in the title game just as coach Tom Hovasse predicted when he was hired in 2017. France, the 2012 silver medalist, will play Serbia for bronze on Saturday.
