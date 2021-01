Jared Sedlock from Shelton High has been in sports hibernation.

A fiery competitor, Sedlock and his teammates have been sidelined since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A two-sport standout for the Gaels, Sedlock was able to secure a future in lacrosse when the faceoff expert/midfielder chose to play for Division III Ithaca College.

“With all the stress out there, to commit to Ithaca feels good,” Sedlock said about joining head coach Jeff Long’s Bombers in the Liberty League Athletic Conference.

“My family has helped me every step of the way in sports, academics and the college process as a whole.”

Sedlock was described as a player who competes with absolute determination and has that something extra the fuels his pursuits by Shelton head coach Matt Read.

“I have never heard Jared say he can't do something,” Read said about Sedlock, who has played varsity every season. “That is a testament to his family, which instilled a tenacious work ethic. He is a strong student and picking Ithaca (DIII) was a perfect fit for him going forward with his education and athletic experience. Ithaca is lucky to get someone of his caliber both in the classroom and on the lacrosse team.”

Sedlock scored a goal a game as a sophomore (15 for 15) and had a winning faceoff percentage of .569 along with 24 ground balls.

“I took a lot of faceoffs freshman year,” Sedlock said. “Sophomore year I began to play the field more, starting with faceoffs and the staying as a middie. I’m looking forward to facing off in college as well as playing middie for Coach Long, who reached out to me and he is one of the main reasons I want to go to Ithaca College.”

Read said: “Jared has grown into a two-way midfielder. He is very tough on defense, a dual threat on offense through assists and goals, plays man up, and can play attack as well. Jared will continue to face off this year and be a first line midfielder.”

Sedlock’s search for the right college started with playing in lacrosse tournaments and visiting schools along the way. “Ithaca became my top choice and I just fell in love with the school,” said Sedlock, who will major in finance.

In the meantime, Sedlock and fellow lacrosse captains Billy Zaccagnini and Reilly Brennan are gearing up for one more season.

“We were all running and lifting consistently three days a week when school was in session,” Sedlock said. “Now that the pandemic hit again, I’ve just been telling the kids on the team to push themselves so they can be the best versions of themselves when they come back.”

Sedlock said that not getting to play lacrosse last spring and football this past fall was frustrating.

“It was lousy. We were looking forward to it. We were senior-junior heavy (rostered) and we thought we’d be good for sure. Missing the season took a toll on us,” said Sedlock, who is now lifting at home and running the streets on a consistent basis. “I’m still waiting on a decision for football (wide receiver, defensive back).”

Read and the rest of his laxmen are prepared to play this spring.

“Jared is prepared to play each game of lacrosse like it is his last,” Read said. “Jared is a leader, and a worker. Jared will be involved with every aspect of our play this season. I couldn't ask anything more of a player or person. He reminds me of Mike Ortoli, a former lacrosse/football captain here, who graduated from West Point a few years ago.”

Ithaca College

Long, a former U.S. Naval Academy All-American completed his 33nd season as head men's lacrosse coach at Ithaca in 2020 (2-3 when pandemic struck). He is Ithaca's all-time leader in coaching victories and has compiled an overall record of 341-167, which is ninth on the all-time list across NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA levels.

Currently rostered as midfielders at Ithaca are Trumbull 2019 graduate Andrew Tinnesz and Fairfield Prep 2018 grad Jae Stuhlman.

