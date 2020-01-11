Jarrett with late block, Lafayette tops Loyola (Md.) 65-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lukas Jarrett blocked a layup with seven seconds remaining, Justin Jaworski scored on a breakaway and Lafayette defeated Loyola (Md.) 65-62 on Saturday, handing the Greyhounds their first home loss of the season.

His team trailing 63-62, Loyola's Isaiah Hart, who led all scorers with 21 points, drove the lane and shook his man, putting up a potential go-ahead bucket, but the 6-foot-8 Jarrett stepped over from the weak side to help and swatted the ball at the rim.

Leo O'Boyle led the Leopards (10-5, 2-2 Patriot League) with 14 points, Jaworski and Myles Cherry each added 12 and Jarrett finished with 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

Hart's 21 points were a season-best for the Greyhounds (9-8, 1-3), who have dropped three in a row. . Jaylin Andrews added 12 points and eight rebounds as Loyola was 21-for-60 shooting (35%) but were 10-of-22 from distance.

Lafayette outscored Loyola 36-20 in the paint.

Lafayette takes on Colgate at home on Wednesday. Loyola (Md.) plays Boston University at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com