Shelton High Athletics / Contributed photo

Jason Lorent from Shelton captured titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash at the CIAC State Open championships in New Britain.

Lorent led start to finish in the 100 (10.69). He won the 200 (21.91) using a solid start and strong late kick in both events. Lorent also won both events at the Class LL meet last week.