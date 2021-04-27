Javier leads Astros over Mariners 2-0, back over .500 April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 11:18 p.m.
1 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier reacts as he leaves the mound after striking out Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) heads to first with an RBI single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford gets back safely to first as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel attempts the tag during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, turns the double play over Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) to end the top of the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Mitch Haniger was out at first. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid.
Javier (3-0) allowed two hits in seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87.