Jenn Wirth scores 24, No. 16 Gonzaga women edge Pacific

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jessie Loera made a free throw with 5.8 seconds left and No. 16 Gonzaga held on to defeat Pacific 68-67 on Saturday to run its winning streak to 13 games.

Katie Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 to play to put the Bulldogs up 65-62 and followed with a 15-foot jumper from the right elbow with 18 seconds to go to make it 67-62.

Pacific got a pair of free throws from Kaylin Randhawa at nine seconds but Loera hit one of two to offset a Valerie Higgins 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Gonzaga (16-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) was up 61-54 with 5 minutes to go but Higgins scored the next eight points to give the Tigers a 62-61 lead at 2:53.

Campbell finished with 15 points, Loera and Jill Townsend had 11 each. Wirth was 10-of-13 shooting but her teammates went 11 of 41 (27%). The Bulldogs were 20 of 28 from the foul line.

Higgins finished with 20 points for the Tigers (11-6, 4-2), going 6 of 7 from the field but just 6 of 11 from the foul line. Randhawa added 13 points and Lianna Tillman 11.

Gonzaga took a 33-32 lead at the half on a LeeAnne Wirth free throw with less than a second to play, which capped a 7-0 run

_____

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25