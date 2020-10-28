Jess Jayakar, Liz Porto SCC scholar athletes

Jess Jayakar and Liz Porto were recognized for excellence in the classroom and in athletics.

Jess Jayakar and Liz Porto have been named Shelton High’s SCC Scholar Athletes for the fall.

Sponsored by Great Blue Research, the SCC Scholar Athlete program recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

Jess Jayakar

Jayakar, with a grade point average of 4.37, has a class rank of 8 of 321 seniors and is Class of 2021 secretary. She is a three-year varsity starter in girls’ volleyball, where she earned All-SCC honors and is a team captain. She is also captain of the girls’ tennis team.

Jayakar is a member of the National Honor Society, the Quill & Scroll Honor Society, and is sports editor of the school paper. She has been selected as Student of the Month and presented with the SHSVB Shelton GRIT Award and the Unsung Hero Award.

Jayakar is an SPS Elementary school pen pal volunteer and a member of the SHS Unified basketball team.

“Jessica is the epitome of an outstanding student athlete,” girls’ volleyball coach LeAnne Bianchine said. “She brings life, desire and competition to the game of volleyball. She stands out and rises above every time she steps onto the court. Jess is a true standard of Gaelette Pride and tradition.”

Liz Porto

With a grade point average of 4.40, Porto is ranked 6th in a class of 321. She has earned spots on the All-SCC indoor and outdoor girls’ track teams. A three-year starter in girls’ soccer, Porto was named a team captain in soccer and track.

Porto is a member of the National Honor Society, the Italian National Honor Society and the World Language Italian Honor Society. She is on the SHS Class Act Sportsmanship Committee and the Earth Club.

Committed to King’s College to play Division 2 women’s soccer, Porto has received the SHSGS Most Memorable Goal Award, Book and Achievement Awards.

She is a volunteer coach with SYSO soccer and the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boy’s and Girls’ Club.

“Liz is one of the best role models that we have in terms of how to be successful both in the classroom and on the playing field,” girls’ soccer coach Marvin Miller said. “She is a great leader who sets a personally high standard that all of our players should aspire to.”