Jessica Korda rallies to beat Kang in playoff at LPGA opener JEFF BABINEAU, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 5:52 p.m.
Jessica Korda watches her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Nelly Korda, left, and her sister Jessica Korda share a laugh while walking together on the seventh fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Danielle Kang celebrates after making a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Nelly Korda chips onto the seventh green during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Jessica Korda hits from the seventh fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Spectators wear masks while watching along the 18th green during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Korda closed with a 5-under 66 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to beat Danielle Kang in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and start the LPGA Tour season on a good note.
Korda won for the sixth time on the LPGA Tour, and it was her first victory in nearly three years. She shot a career-best 60 on Saturday.