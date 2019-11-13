Jets' Johnson: Gase's job safe, will remain coach in 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says Adam Gase's job is safe and he will remain the coach next season despite the team's struggles this year.

Johnson held a brief meeting with reporters Wednesday and says Gase has his trust as well as the trust of general manager Joe Douglas moving forward.

Johnson calls Gase “a good man, good coach,” and says he likes how Gase has maintained a positive dynamic in the facility despite the Jets facing lots of adversity and sitting at 2-7.

Johnson says the losing has been “exceedingly frustrating,” but adds that he believes Gase and Douglas will be able to "lead the Jets to a great future."

Gase replaced the fired Todd Bowles last January, and Douglas was hired to replace Mike Maccagnan in June.

