Jets' Scheifele won't appeal 'excessive' 4-game suspension June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 2:38 p.m.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele won’t appeal his four-game suspension for a crushing blow to the head and shoulder of Montreal’s Jake Evans.
Scheifele called the NHL’s decision “excessive” but said Friday he doesn’t want to be a distraction for his team. He added that he did not intend to injure Evans and was only trying to stop him from scoring.