Jets activate TE Herndon, waive LB Luvu

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018 file photo, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon scores on a touchdown pass form quarterback Sam Darnold, not visible, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in East Rutherford, N.J. Herndon has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for an undetermined amount of time. Coach Adam Gase says Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, the second-year tight end was injured last Friday while running routes on his own. less FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018 file photo, New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon scores on a touchdown pass form quarterback Sam Darnold, not visible, during the second half of an NFL football game against the ... more Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jets activate TE Herndon, waive LB Luvu 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated tight end Chris Herndon after he completed a four-game suspension and waived linebacker Frankie Luvu.

The Jets had a roster exemption for Herndon that expired Monday, causing them to make a move to clear a spot for him on the active roster. Herndon was banned for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He was eligible to practice with the team last week, but is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The team is hoping Herndon, who had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, will return to practice this week.

Luvu was signed last year as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He had three sacks and 26 tackles in 18 games the past two seasons for New York.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL