Jets' first-round trio passing early tests in training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner was relaxing on the plane ride from the NFL draft in Las Vegas to his new playing home in New Jersey when the magnitude of what was happening really started to sink in.
The former Cincinnati cornerback was the No. 4 overall pick by the New York Jets. And sitting there with him were wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the 10th overall selection out of Ohio State, and Jermaine Johnson, who went 26th out of Florida State.