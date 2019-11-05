Jets sign LB Worrilow, place CB Johnson and WR Bellamy on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed linebacker Paul Worrilow and placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson and wide receiver Josh Bellamy on season-ending injured reserve.

The team also announced Tuesday it signed running back Josh Adams from the practice squad.

Worrilow signed with Baltimore in August but requested to be released the next day to contemplate his playing future. He was signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2013 and played four seasons with the Falcons before spending time with Detroit and Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old Worrilow helps bolster the Jets' depleted linebacker corps. He has 415 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in 72 career games.

Johnson was dealing with injuries to both ankles and might have played in his final game with the Jets. Signed last year to a five-year, $72.5 million deal, he is likely to be cut in March before his $11 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Bellamy, primarily a special teamer, was sidelined Sunday with foot and shoulder injuries.

Adams led Philadelphia last season with 511 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns.

___

