Johansson's goal gives Wild another OT win against Kings JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 1:18 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Minnesota Wild won only two games last season when trailing after two periods. They have already equaled that total during the first week of the season.
Marcus Johansson scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime Saturday night as the Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game after trailing by two goals after two periods.