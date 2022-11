NEW YORK (AP) — Ayinde Johnson's 40-yard pick-6 with 52 seconds left helped Long Island blunt a Central Connecticut rally and the Sharks beat the Blue Devils 29-22 on Saturday.

It was the second-straight win for the Sharks (2-7, 2-3 Northeast Conference) who snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 50-49 double-overtime win against Duquesne last week.