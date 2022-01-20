Jokic has 49, triple-double as Nuggets edge Clippers in OT MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 1:23 a.m.
1 of9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives the lane as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, clears out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on the way to the rim in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, is trapped with the ball between Los Angeles Clippers guards Terance Mann, left, and Eric Bledsoe in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) drives to the rim past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist, giving the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Jokic drew a double-team, then whipped a pass across the court into the left corner. Gordon made his fourth 3 of the game to give him 28 points and Jokic his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season.