Jokic's triple double leads Nuggets past Warriors 131-124 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 12:46 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
Jokic has recorded triple-doubles in 11 of his last 23 games, and leads the league with 18 this season. The reigning NBA MVP was coming off a 46-point, 12-rebound and 11-assist game in a 138-130 win over New Orleans on Sunday.
