Jones and 3-pointers key No. 1 Stanford over Cowgirls 73-62 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 11:28 p.m.
1 of12 Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) scores over Oklahoma State guard Neferatali Notoa during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Stanford guard Anna Wilson hits a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack (4) is defended by Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22), guard Lexie Hull (12) and guard Haley Jones (30) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Stanford guard Kiana Williams, right, shoots next to Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel (11) looks to shoot over Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Oklahoma State guard Neferatali Notoa (2) drives past Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Haley Jones (30) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack, right, and Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) reach for the opening tip of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) scores past Oklahoma State forward Taylen Collins (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford unleashed another barrage of 3-pointers as the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament booked yet another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 73-62 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
The Cardinal made 13 3-pointers after making 15 in their first-round win. All of those against Oklahoma State came in the first three quarters as Stanford built the lead as high as 20.