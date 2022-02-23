Jones scores 21, sparks No. 20 Texas rally past TCU 75-66 JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 10:41 p.m.
1 of11 Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) shoots against TCU guard Francisco Farabello (3) and forward Xavier Cork, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 TCU guard Mike Miles (1) drives past Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) is guarded by TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, drives against TCU guard Micah Peavy, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) drives past Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) and guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 TCU guard Micah Peavy (0) shoots against Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) shoots against Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) and forward Christian Bishop (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 21 points and No. 20 Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a 75-66 victory over TCU on Wednesday night.
Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), which reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years, and ensured the Longhorns will finish no worse than .500 in the Big 12 under first-year coach Chris Beard.