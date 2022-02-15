Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sport Writer Feb. 15, 2022
1 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a 3-point basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) falls while shooting after being fouled, next to Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.
Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it.