Jones signs contract extension with JGR for 2020 season

Erik Jones celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 that ended early Monday morning. less Erik Jones celebrates his victory after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to win the ... more Photo: Richard Shiro, AP Photo: Richard Shiro, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Jones signs contract extension with JGR for 2020 season 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Erik Jones has signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2020 season.

The 23-year-old Jones has two career Cup victories in three-plus seasons and 100 starts. He won the July race last year at Daytona International Speedway and took the checkered flag last week at Darlington Raceway.

Jones is part of the JGR stable that includes two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin, Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Jones raced his rookie season in 2017 on a one-year loaner contract to Gibbs' sister team, the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. He was pushed this year by JGR developmental driver Christopher Bell but the extension will keep Jones in the No. 20 Toyota for another season.

Jones says he's looking forward to more of "the success that we have built over the last two years in the Cup Series."

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports