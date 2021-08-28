Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 4:26 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.
Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in leading the Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales on Saturday.