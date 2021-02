COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles and No. 11 Ohio State dominated the first and third quarters to roll to to a 83-59 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Juhasz had her fourth straight double-double and 30th of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Patty had 14 and 10. Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points for the Buckeyes (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won nine-straight in the series.