Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 10:33 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left, and the Chicago Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason Saturday night.
Horsted, a tight end who played at Princeton, finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him. His first TD came from rookie Justin Fields in his first start with the other two from Foles in the second half.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER