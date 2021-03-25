Justin Holl scores late in OT, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-2 March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 10:43 p.m.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Justin Holl scored at 4:42 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Holl scored after Toronto star Auston Matthews broke up an Ottawa 3-on-1 in the neutral zone. Matthews wasn’t able to finish himself, but the puck found its way to Holl for his second goal of the season.