WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023.

Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medaled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings.