Kansas 73, Rio Grande 43

O'Keefe 0-1 0-2 0, Dorsey 4-16 2-2 13, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Kailahi 6-9 2-2 17, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, McCorry 2-9 1-2 6, Sango 1-5 2-6 4, Soysal 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle 1-7 0-0 3, McGarity 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Trotter 0-2 0-0 0, Sturdivant 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-62 7-14 43
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling