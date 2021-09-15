Kansas City 10, Oakland 7
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Perez c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Lowrie dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brown rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olivares pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Isbel cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Oakland
|231
|010
|000
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|003
|104
|20x
|—
|10