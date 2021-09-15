Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 7. 2B_Marte (12), Canha (22), Brown (10), Andrus (24), Isbel (1), Benintendi (23). HR_Dozier (12), Perez (43), Isbel (1). SB_Mondesi (8), Lopez (20). SF_Olson (10), Lowrie (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas 3 1-3 8 4 4 2 4 Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Petit L,8-2 BS,2-8 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Romo 1 1 2 2 1 1 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Kowar 1 3 5 5 4 1 E.Santana 2 3 1 1 0 2 Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 1 Brentz W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tapia H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Staumont H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,13-19 1 0 0 0 2 0

Kowar pitched to 5 batters in the 2nd, E.Santana pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_E.Santana (Marte). WP_Kowar, E.Santana(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:59. A_10,254 (37,903).