Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

Seattle 0 3 0 7 10
Kansas City 7 10 0 7 24
First Quarter

KC_Toney 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:41.

Second Quarter

KC_McKinnon 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:56.

KC_FG Butker 47, 2:40.

Sea_FG Myers 22, :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 4:42.

Sea_Fant 6 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:25.

Sea KC
First downs 19 14
Total Net Yards 333 297
Rushes-yards 31-133 22-77
Passing 200 220
Punt Returns 2-12 3-18
Kickoff Returns 3-68 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-1 16-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-4
Punts 5-47.6 6-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-35 5-39
Time of Possession 35:03 24:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 26-107, G.Smith 3-16, Dallas 2-10. Kansas City, Pacheco 14-58, Mahomes 2-8, McKinnon 5-7, R.Jones 1-4.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-40-1-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-28-0-224.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-81, Dallas 6-32, Parkinson 3-45, Treadwell 3-26, Fant 2-12, Walker 2-(minus 2), Dissly 1-19, Hart 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 6-113, McKinnon 3-31, Smith-Schuster 3-27, Pacheco 1-32, Gray 1-8, Toney 1-8, Moore 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

