KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Fry kick), 4:07. Drive: 14 plays, 73 yards, 8:10. Key Plays: Mahomes 10 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-7; Mahomes 11 pass to Pringle; Mahomes 11 pass to Bell; Mahomes 13 pass to Williams; Witherspoon 0 interception return to Pittsburgh 8; Mahomes 5 pass to Gray on 3rd-and-6; Burton 2 run on 4th-and-1. Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 0.

KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 1:05. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Ward 0 interception return to Pittsburgh 49; Mahomes 18 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-2; Mahomes 18 pass to Williams. Kansas City 14, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Fry 44, 8:45. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Williams 12 run; Mahomes 14 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-2. Kansas City 17, Pittsburgh 0.

KC_Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 2:13. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 2:50. Key Play: Mahomes 50 pass to Gore. Kansas City 23, Pittsburgh 0.

Third Quarter

KC_Pringle 16 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 8:53. Drive: 7 plays, 51 yards, 3:51. Kansas City 30, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 3:34. Drive: 16 plays, 54 yards, 5:19. Key Play: Roethlisberger 17 pass to McCloud. Kansas City 30, Pittsburgh 3.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Fry 34, 11:57. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Gore 10 run; Williams 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Mahomes 22 pass to Pringle. Kansas City 33, Pittsburgh 3.

KC_FG Fry 30, 9:41. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 2:02. Key Play: Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-13. Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_D.Johnson 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:54. Drive: 18 plays, 85 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 15; N.Harris 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 5 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-4; Roethlisberger 6 pass to White on 3rd-and-4; N.Harris 11 run; Roethlisberger 3 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10.

A_73,371.

___

Pit KC FIRST DOWNS 20 25 Rushing 6 9 Passing 13 16 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-13 4-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 303 381 Total Plays 70 67 Avg Gain 4.3 5.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 130 127 Rushes 25 35 Avg per rush 5.2 3.629 NET YARDS PASSING 173 254 Sacked-Yds lost 2-21 2-4 Gross-Yds passing 194 258 Completed-Att. 28-43 23-30 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 3.844 7.938 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-2 8-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 2-60.5 2-45.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 81 38 Punt Returns 1-20 1-18 Kickoff Returns 3-61 1-20 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-40 5-41 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 3-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:18 34:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 19-93, Snell 5-20, Rudolph 1-17. Kansas City, Williams 11-55, Gore 12-43, Edwards-Helaire 9-27, Burton 1-2, Henne 2-0.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 23-35-1-159, Rudolph 5-8-0-35. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-30-0-258.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 6-51, Harris 5-17, Claypool 4-41, Gentry 4-31, McCloud 4-25, White 3-16, Rader 1-7, Snell 1-6. Kansas City, Pringle 6-75, Gore 3-61, Hardman 3-31, Williams 3-30, Hill 2-19, Robinson 2-15, Gray 2-12, Bell 1-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-20. Kansas City, Hardman 1-18.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-61. Kansas City, Hardman 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Spillane 5-8-0, Fitzpatrick 5-7-0, Schobert 4-6-0, Heyward 3-3-1, Loudermilk 3-3-0, Haden 3-1-0, Maulet 3-1-0, Highsmith 2-4-1, Te.Edmunds 2-3-0, Adams 2-0-0, C.Davis 1-2-0, Gentry 1-0-0, Gilbert 1-0-0, K.Green 1-0-0, McCloud 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, T.Watt 1-0-0, Charlton 0-1-0, Mondeaux 0-1-0. Kansas City, Bootle 6-2-0, Niemann 5-2-0, Thornhill 4-3-0, Hughes 4-2-0, Sneed 4-2-0, Ward 3-0-0, Gay 2-3-0, Hitchens 2-3-0, O'Daniel 2-2-0, Jones 2-1-0, Mathieu 2-0-0, Jackson 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-1, Wharton 1-0-1, Nnadi 0-3-0, Okafor 0-2-0, Danna 0-1-0, Reed 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Kansas City, Ward 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 36. Kansas City, Fry 39.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.