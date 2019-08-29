https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Kansas-City-6-Oakland-4-14396436.php
Kansas City 6, Oakland 4
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Pinder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Starling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joseph dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|002
|011
|20x
|—
|6
DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (1), Soler (26). HR_Semien (24), Canha (23), Dozier (23), O'Hearn (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Roark
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Treinen L,6-5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Junis
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Hill W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kennedy S,23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Treinen pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Junis (Chapman), Roark 2 (Merrifield,Gordon), Buchter (Starling).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:33. A_15,049 (37,903).
