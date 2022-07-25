Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

E_Rengifo (9), Merrifield (3), Lopez (6). DP_Los Angeles 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ohtani (16), Walsh 2 (17), Pasquantino (2), Merrifield (21). HR_Melendez (10). SB_Benintendi (4), Merrifield (15), Isbel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Syndergaard L,5-8 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 6 Loup 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Tepera 2-3 1 2 0 3 0 Warren 1 2 2 2 0 1

Kansas City Greinke 5 3 0 0 1 5 Garrett W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cuas H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 Staumont 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Syndergaard (Pratto). WP_Tepera(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:03. A_16,616 (37,903).