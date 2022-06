Guardians third. Andres Gimenez lines out to center field to Whit Merrifield. Richie Palacios singles to center field. Luke Maile grounds out to shallow infield, Emmanuel Rivera to Carlos Santana. Richie Palacios to second. Steven Kwan walks. Amed Rosario singles to shallow center field. Steven Kwan to third. Richie Palacios scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to shallow infield to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 1, Royals 0.

Guardians fourth. Josh Naylor walks. Owen Miller reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Naylor out at second. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Carlos Santana. Owen Miller to second. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller scores. Richie Palacios grounds out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Royals 0.

Guardians fifth. Luke Maile walks. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Luke Maile to second. Amed Rosario lines out to deep right field to Hunter Dozier. Luke Maile to third. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana. Steven Kwan to second. Luke Maile scores. Josh Naylor lines out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 0.

Guardians sixth. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Keller to Carlos Santana. Oscar Gonzalez flies out to shallow right field to Hunter Dozier. Andres Gimenez doubles to shallow right field. Richie Palacios doubles to shallow left field. Andres Gimenez scores. Luke Maile flies out to deep right field to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Royals 0.