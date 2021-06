Athletics fourth. Jed Lowrie homers to left field. Chad Pinder called out on strikes. Matt Olson flies out to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Royals 0.

Royals seventh. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler reaches on catcher interference. Andrew Benintendi to second. Interference error by Sean Murphy. Hunter Dozier doubles. Jorge Soler to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Kelvin Gutierrez singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Jorge Soler scores. Michael A. Taylor flies out to center field to Skye Bolt. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Burch Smith to Matt Olson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 3, Athletics 1.

Royals eighth. Whit Merrifield lines out to deep right center field to Skye Bolt. Carlos Santana grounds out to shortstop, Chad Pinder to Matt Olson. Andrew Benintendi homers to center field. Salvador Perez doubles to right field. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Salvador Perez scores. Hunter Dozier lines out to left center field to Mark Canha.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 6, Athletics 1.