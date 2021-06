Royals third. Hunter Dozier walks. Michael A. Taylor flies out to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Hunter Dozier out at second. Whit Merrifield triples to deep center field. Nicky Lopez scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia walks. Joey Gallo singles to right field. Adolis Garcia to second. Andy Ibanez singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Joey Gallo to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Throwing error by Whit Merrifield. Nate Lowe triples to deep left field. Andy Ibanez scores. Joey Gallo scores. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Jonah Heim singles to left field. Nate Lowe scores. Charlie Culberson lines out to third base to Hanser Alberto. Jonah Heim doubled off first.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Royals 1.

Royals fifth. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to second base, Nate Lowe to Dane Dunning. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield singles to shortstop. Nicky Lopez to second. Carlos Santana doubles to deep right field. Whit Merrifield to third. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez flies out to deep right center field to Adolis Garcia.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 4, Royals 2.

Rangers sixth. Andy Ibanez singles to center field. Nate Lowe singles to right field. Andy Ibanez to second. Nick Solak singles to right center field. Nate Lowe to second. Andy Ibanez scores. Jonah Heim doubles. Nick Solak to third. Nate Lowe scores. Charlie Culberson doubles to right center field. Jonah Heim scores. Nick Solak scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Eli White lines out to right field to Jorge Soler. Charlie Culberson to third. Adolis Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jorge Soler. Charlie Culberson scores. Joey Gallo strikes out on a foul tip.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 9, Royals 2.

Royals ninth. Ryan O'Hearn flies out to right center field to Eli White. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Nate Lowe. Jorge Soler singles to shallow left field. Hunter Dozier doubles to right field. Jorge Soler to third. Michael A. Taylor singles to left center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Jorge Soler scores. Sebastian Rivero strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 9, Royals 4.