Kansas St. 81, Abilene Christian 64

Pleasant 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 4-7 1-4 11, Cameron 6-10 0-0 14, Daniels 1-8 0-0 3, Madden 2-7 2-2 6, Steele 3-5 0-2 7, Simmons 4-7 0-0 8, Jackson 2-4 2-2 7, Dibba 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 25-55 7-12 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling