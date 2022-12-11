Kansas St. 98, Incarnate Word 50

Griscti 2-4 0-0 6, Cisse 2-5 1-1 7, Krause 0-9 0-0 0, Miller 5-9 0-1 12, Swaby 4-6 0-0 9, Dennis 3-6 1-2 7, Morgan 2-4 1-2 5, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Hayman 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-50 5-8 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling