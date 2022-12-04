Kansas State rallies late to turn back Wichita State 55-50

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State on Saturday night.

Gus Okafor's 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play, but the Shockers didn't score again until Quincy Ballard made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:14 remaining. Kansas State (7-1) took a 47-45 lead on Nae'Qwan Tomlin's layup and Marquis Nowell answered Ballard's free throw with a bucket to extend the Wildcats' lead to three.