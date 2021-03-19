Kansas lawmakers at odds over how to legalize sports betting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With the first round of college basketball's March Madness underway, Kansas legislators moved closer Friday toward legalizing sports betting, though big disagreements remained over where fans should be able to place wagers.
A state House committee approved a bill that would allow sports betting at four state-owned casinos, racetracks, as many as 1,200 retail stores that sell Kansas Lottery tickets, online and through apps linked to casinos, tracks and the lottery. It next goes to the full House for debate, possibly as early as next week.