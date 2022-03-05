Karlaftis, Ebiketie add international flavor to NFL combine MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 5, 2022
1 of12 Alabama wide receiver John Metchie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Alabama wide receiver John Metchie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Penn State defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Penn State defensive lineman Jesse Luketa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — George Karlaftis and Arnold Ebiketie took similar journeys to this week's NFL scouting combine.
Both excelled at other sports before trying football. Both emerged as star defensive ends in the Big Ten. And when each moved to America at age 13, neither knew much about the sport — or career path — that would change their lives.