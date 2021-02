MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In a tournament that gave a second opportunity to first-week losers at the Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to clinch the Phillip Island Trophy title.

The WTA Tour event was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the year's first major with some extra tournament match play to offset a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in Melbourne.